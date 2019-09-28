Menu
Sailors rescued by cruise ship back home
Sailors rescued by cruise ship back home
Sailors rescued by cruise ship back home

by Aaron Bunch, AAP
28th Sep 2019 11:09 AM
ONE of the rescued Australian sailors plucked from the sea by a passing cruise ship after their motor cruiser sank near New Caledonia says it's a great feeling to be back dry land.

The sailors were plucked from the sea by P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Dawn. Picture: Channel 9
Seasoned sailors Chris Doran, his cousin Kevin Doran and Ben Johnson were motoring to Queensland after a three-month trip in the South Pacific when their boat struck a discarded rope about 5.30am on Thursday and started to sink.

"Initially we thought we might have hit a reef but that wasn't the case," Chris Doran told reporters in Brisbane after the cruise ship docked on Saturday morning.

"We found quite a large ship's rope, there was about 50 metres of it and it wrapped around both propellers causing a breach in the hull, the boat started taking on water." Realising their boat was going under, the men made a May Day call, grabbed their passports and some water before piling into a life raft.

 

 

Fortunately for them, help wasn't too far away.

P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Dawn, was in the area and quickly came to their rescue.

"It could have been a lot worse, especially if it happened in the middle of the night or the ship was further away," Chris Doran said.

Captain Alan Dockeray says it was a no-brainer making the decision to go to the stricken sailors' aid.

"We had to go and help them and fortunately they were on the route so we didn't have to turn back," he said laughing with the men.

Captain Dockeray said he could see the men's smiling faces as the Pacific Dawn approached.

"They were very nice, unexpected guests," he said.

