Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cronulla Sharks could be forced to cut Shaun Johnson over the salary cap investigation into the club.
The Cronulla Sharks could be forced to cut Shaun Johnson over the salary cap investigation into the club.
Rugby League

Cap woes could force Sharks to cut star

by Staff writers
15th Feb 2019 10:10 AM

The Cronulla Sharks face the prospect of being without star signing Shaun Johnson for the start of the NRL season as the salary cap investigation drags on.

Brent Read from the Australian reports NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg informed the club this week that the outcome of the probe may not be known until the end of February.

It would leave the club with little time to become salary cap compliant, should they be hit with a substantial penalty as has been widely speculated.

The Sharks could be forced to shed players to bring them under the cap with Johnson, the last player signed by the club, facing the possibility of being ruled ineligible for round one.

Johnson could also be forced into the open market with the Parramatta Eels and the Wests Tigers among the limited options available due to salary cap space.

SuperCoach
Johnson could be ruled ineligible for round one due to the club’s salary cap woes.
Johnson could be ruled ineligible for round one due to the club’s salary cap woes.

The Eels offloaded playmaker Corey Norman in the off season while the Tigers are confident of overturning a $640,000 salary cap penalty handed to the club over Robbie Farah's role as an ambassador.

Read reports there is mounting speculation the salary cap issues at the Sharks are worse than first thought with interviews with players and staff only being completed this week.

The Sharks came under the scrutiny of the NRL in August after self-reporting potential third party breaches uncovered during a club-initiated governance review.

 

 

Every game of every round of the NRL Telstra Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SEASON LAUNCH LUNCH HERE

More Stories

Show More
cronulla sharks nrl salary cap shaun johnson
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

    premium_icon Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

    Education USC Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said Orientation was designed to help the latest cohort of local scholars to transition to university life.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:45 AM
    Childhood cancer rates on the rise

    premium_icon Childhood cancer rates on the rise

    Health More than 770 kids under 14 diagnosed with cancer each year

    Group says no more dingoes should be destroyed on Fraser

    premium_icon Group says no more dingoes should be destroyed on Fraser

    News It said the actions of the government must not be tolerated.

    Hervey Bay florist enjoys bumper Valentine's Day

    premium_icon Hervey Bay florist enjoys bumper Valentine's Day

    Dating She has already sold 1500 roses before the big day.