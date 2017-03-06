Fire sale as Fraser Coast business closes down

A FRASER Coast business has been forced to close its doors.

A post on Toyworld's Facebook page said the store was closing as it could not longer "compete with the big chain stores", and everything is now 50% off.

The sale includes everything from baby stock, display cots, prams, car seats, walkers and bassinettes.

There are also photographs of scooters and bikes on sale - but it strictly says no holds or lay-buys.

The store is located on Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay.

The Chronicle attempted to contact the business but was unsuccessful.