Sale could mean the end for iconic Bay attraction

HERVEY Bay’s iconic waterslide and go kart property is for sale – but if it sells it could mean the end of the attraction for good.

The property is priced at $3 million.

While the waterslide was closed last year, Hervey Bay Go Kart Track is still operational.

But PRDnationwide real estate agent Tony Nioa, who is overseeing the sale, said while there had been plenty of interest, it had mostly been in developing the site, not necessarily reopening the waterslide or maintaining the site as a go kart track.

“It could be anything,” he said.

Mr Nioa said the six acre property represented a big opportunity for a buyer with vision.

“It’s the first thing you see when you come over the hill into Hervey Bay,” he said.

“It’s a good big parcel of land right at the entry to the city on an elevated block, you can see to River Heads.”

Mr Nioa said the waterslide and go kart track would hold a lot of fond memories for people in the region.

The triangular block of land, located on the corner of Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and Scrub Hill Rd, also included a number of Colorbond storage sheds, two concrete block buildings used as an office and toilet amenities.

The block was also fully fenced. The land for sale does not include the neighbouring golf range.