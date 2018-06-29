Menu
Central Hotel in Maryborough. Photo: Megan Pope / Fraser Coast Chronicle
FOR SALE: At least seven pubs on the market in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
AT LEAST seven pubs in Maryborough are currently on the market, giving prospective buyers plenty of options to choose from.

The Central Hotel on the corner of Ellena and Adelaide streets is one of the hotels for sale and the owners will consider offers above $550,000.

Complete with a great location in Maryborough's CBD, the hotel also had 28 rooms to let and a guest house.

Just down the block, the Carlton Hotel is also on the market.

Located on the corner of Ellena and Bazaar streets, it has 22 rooms above it's entertainment area.

It has a main bar, kitchen, saloon bar and a 23 bedroom manager's residence.

It's asking price is $595,000.

Both hotels have a long history in the Heritage City.

The Central Hotel was opened as the Carpenters Arms in 1863 and was later eenamed the Shakespeare and the the Royal Exchange.

It was rebuilt in 1885 and became the Central Hotel in 1916.

The Carlton Hotel was built in 1939 upon the site where the Ballarat Pub once stood.

In Richmond Street, two more Maryborough hotels are for sale.

Murphy's Hotel, previously the Oxford Hotel, was extensively remodelled in the 1930sl, but was originally built in 1884 and still have many characteristics of a 19th century pub.

The ghost of a woman is said to wander this hotel, which is for sale for $849,000.

The Tattersalls Hotel, just a short walk away, is also currently on the market.

The Lamington Hotel remains on the market as well and the Engineers Arms, which has been recently renovated, is also for sale.

Meanwhile, Lounge 1868, also known as the Customs House Hotel, is also for sale in Wharf St.

