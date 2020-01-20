Salvos break-in suspect back in court

THE WOMAN accused of stealing the Christmas cheer from needy Maryborough families is still waiting for her legal aid application to be processed.

Michelle Robson on Monday made her second appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Police will allege Ms Robson broke into the Salvation Army hall in Bazaar St and stole food hampers and donated gifts just days before Christmas.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris confirmed his client's legal aid application had been lodged.

But Ms Robson, who appeared in court via video link, told magistrate Ross Woodford she wanted to proceed with the case.

Mr Woodford replied they were unable to do so until the application had been finalised.

He remanded Ms Robson back into custody.

The 43-year-old was denied bail in December when prosecutors successfully argued she posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Officers said at the time they were in possession of strong evidence linking her to the case, including CCTV footage of a woman riding a bicycle and carrying what appeared to be packets filled with stolen goods.

The organisation's hall was targeted twice in two days, with the break-in sparking outrage in the build-up to Christmas.

Salvation Army volunteers said at the time the community rallied when news of the break-ins first broke.

Despite the setback, the Salvation Army managed to roll out its Christmas hamper program as planned.

Ms Robson is due in court again on February 17.