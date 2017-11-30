Salvos tradition still going strong

A DECADES old tradition of giving Christmas hampers to families in need will continue again this year, thanks to The Salvation Army.

To top up the hampers, the Hervey Bay Lions Club have contributed $1,000 worth of Coles vouchers, a donation greatly welcomed said The Salvation Army captain Aaron Reid.

"It means we're able to help more people at Christmas time," he said.

"Just being able to provide Christmas to those that may not necessarily have one, without the support of the Salvation Army.

"At the moment we have on our books 40 families that we're helping for Christmas, which is just over 170 children.

"So to know that those 40 families will be assisted, along with the Lions Club, is amazing."

The Hervey Bay Lions Club president Karen Lancaster said the vouchers allowed families to buy something special for Christmas Day.

"I've been at a house when someone received a hamper and it was like Christmas Day for them," she said.

"It's just a bit of extra food and with the voucher, it gives them the ability to buy something special food wise for Christmas."

Hervey Bay Lion's Club secretary Michelle Fuchs with president Karen Lancaster and Salvation Army captain Aaron Reid. Jodie Callcott

Ms Lancaster said the vouchers could only be used to buy grocery items.

"They don't actually include alcohol," she said.

"They're only for food items and grocery items."

Captain Reid said families who needed assistance for Christmas Day can contact the church to arrange an appointment.

"It's definitely a safe environment to come in here," he said.

"It's very daunting to begin with, but we try and make people feel at ease as much as we possibly can."

To make an appointment, call 4125 1848.