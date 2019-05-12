Meghan’s sister makes desperate plea

Samantha Markle is urging the royal couple to “heal the rift”.

The half-sister of Meghan Markle has begged the royal couple to "heal the rift" and let Thomas Markle meet his new grandson, baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex is estranged from her father after his behaviour in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry last May.

Samantha, Thomas's daughter from his first marriage, says Meghan was wrong not to have invited Thomas to be part of the celebrations around his grandson's arrival.

She said Thomas was a doting grandfather to his other grandkids.

"It's sad. He should have been involved," she told the Mirror. "Being excluded is like a dagger through his heart.

"And poor Master Archie is not getting to know a creative, loving person."

Samantha said baby Archie had inherited "the Markle nose".

"I think Archie is a cool name and I thought he looked cute," she said. "I thought he looked a bit like dad. He has the Markle nose."

and that she wished Meghan's mum Doria Ragland had stepped in to make sure Thomas Markle was included.

"She could have said 'get your dad out here'," Samantha told The Mirror.

"But sadly there seemed to be a lack of effort."

Thomas Markle is estranged from his daughter.

Samantha said she still hopes Meghan will reconcile with her father, who missed the royal wedding last year. Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at St George's Chapel after Thomas Markle caused a scandal by posing for staged paparazzi photographs.

"We always have been desperate to heal the rift, but it's up to Meghan to reach out now," Samantha said.

"Life is short and precious so I hope having the baby will soften her feelings and she will do the right thing."

Samantha told the Mirror she rang her father after the release of the royal baby's first images.

"He was sat in traffic. It was a sad moment for him," she says.

The newborn, Samantha said, would benefit from contact with the wider Markle family.

"There's a connection and we exist," she said.