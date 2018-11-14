Same car, two drink drivers within hours

TWO unlicensed drink drivers were caught in the same car within a matter of hours in Hervey Bay.

About 1.20am this morning police pulled over a 20-year-old man driving on Boat Harbour Dr blowing .067.

Further checks revealed he was unlicensed.

Two hours later at 3.10am, the same car was pulled over with another unlicensed driver behind the wheel.

The 23-year-old man driving had a blood alcohol level .028.

Both men were charged with unlicensed driving and drink driving related offences and will appear in court at a later date.