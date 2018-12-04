Same great carols, in a new location

SING OUT LOUD: Pastor Ross Davie, Kerri Hetherington, Hervey Bay Sports Club manager Chris Bleakley and organiser Pastor Julie Terry, are working hard to ensure this year's RSL Carols by Candlelight is a great success in the new location.

MANY traditions have been made by families on the Seafront Oval, the place where Hervey Bay's carols have been held for the last 30 years.

But with the oval not available to use this year, new memories will be made at the Hervey Bay Sports Club - the new location for this year's RSL Carols by Candlelight on December 15.

Pastor Julie Terry said the Sports Club committee were only too happy to provide the use their grounds free of charge for the major community event, which attracts a 10,000-strong crowd each year.

"The Fraser Coast Council informed the organising team earlier in the year that the oval would not be available this year due to plans for redevelopment, so we had to start looking at other possible sites around town," Mrs Terry said.

"The Hervey Bay Sports Club management have gone out of their way to help make the event happen, nothing is too much trouble."

Changing venues has come with a few "logistical problems" like finding access to power but Mrs Terry said the new location also had a lot of positives.

"The new venue provides more parking, easier access, more room on the oval and it is self-contained so it is safer for families," she said.

"The oval is within walking distance of surrounding homes and the fireworks will be set up on adjacent land, so there should be uninterrupted views of the fireworks for the crowd."

The carols program will start at 7pm and will feature local artists, a visit from Santa and a fire works display.

A variety of food vendors will be open.

Guests can also bring their own picnic.

Glo candles will be on sale, with funds raised going to religious instruction and chaplaincy programs in local schools.

The Hervey Bay Sports Club oval is located at 133-149 Tavistock St, Torquay.