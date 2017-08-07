Same-sex Bay couple in favour of new push for free vote

A HERVEY Bay woman who exchanged vows with her female partner in a ceremony in Urangan last year has backed a push by rebel Liberal MPs to support a free vote on legalising same-sex marriage rather than the conservative plan for a postal plebiscite.

Natalie Stone said the new bill would save Australia millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on the plebiscite as well as ensuring equality for same-sex couples.

An emergency party room meeting is to be held this afternoon, with five Liberal backbenchers set to support the private member's bill which would include a comprehensive set of religious freedom exemptions that would protect religious ministers and civil celebrants who refused to marry same-sex couples from legal action.

A spokeswoman for Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he, as a member of the Liberal National Party of Queensland, would not be part of today's vote, which would be conducted within the Liberal Party.

A joint party room meeting will be held tomorrow where the issue may be raised, the spokeswoman says.

She said Mr Pitt continued to support the Federal Government's position on holding a plebiscite.

Wide Bay's Liberal National member Llew O'Brien said he also supported a plebiscite.

"I understand people on both sides of the debate feel very strongly about changing the Marriage Act, and that is why it so important that we have a plebiscite to gauge how all Australians feel," Mr O'Brien said.

"I made an election commitment to support a plebiscite, and I am honouring that commitment.

"I do not support the private member's bill, as I am committed to voting in accordance with the plebiscite results.

"We live in a democracy and we shouldn't be afraid of listening to the voices of all Australians on this important issue.

"If it were not for the narrow-mindedness of Labor and the Greens political parties, the marriage debate would have been concluded by now.

"I stand by my commitments and I will be ready to vote according to the will and mandate of the Australian people."

Ms Stone said the plebiscite would be a waste of taxpayers' money.

"They should just make a decision and get on with it," she said.

"It's got to happen."

Ms Stone said she was not opposed to the protections for religious equality in the bill, saying ministers and celebrants were entitled to freedom of speech and beliefs as well.

"The majority of people are for it," she said.

"There are more important things in the world than whether two people who love each other can get married."

Hervey Bay celebrant Christine Smith said she had presided over many commitment ceremonies for same-sex couples and she supported the rebel Liberal members in their push for a free vote.

"I'm extremely excited I would be able to marry people in same-sex relationships.

"Their love is no different to anyone else."

Mrs Smith said she did not see the religious protections in the bill as being an issue as couples would usually prefer to be married by someone who wholeheartedly supported and celebrated their union.