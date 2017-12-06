Same-sex couple wait for approval to marry

LOVE WINS: Carmel Bowkett and Cara Trollope outside their Hervey Bay home after hearing the news the majority of Australians who voted in the same-sex marriage postal survey voted Yes to same-sex marriage.

ON NOVEMBER 15, Carmel Bowkett and Cara Trollope heard the news they'd been waiting to hear for years.

The majority of Australians who voted in the same-sex marriage postal survey had voted Yes to marriage equality.

Their lives could change once again with same-sex marriage set to be legalised as early as this week.

"We are just so thrilled that it's coming through so early," Ms Bowkett said.

"We weren't expecting the Bill to pass as soon as it has so to hear the news is absolutely amazing."

Since the results of the postal survey were released, Ms Bowkett said she had been inundated with questions of when she and her partner of eleven years would tie the knot.

However, should it be legalised, the couple said they'd want to be married sometime within the next two years.

At the moment, the Hervey Bay couple are planning on returning to Dalby while they eagerly await the final result.

"We want to focus on our business in the meantime," Ms Bowlett said.

"There's a lot of planning which has to go into a wedding so we definitely need the time."

As for wedding ideas?

The couple are planning a country or beach wedding.

Last month, it was announced of the 12.7 million Australians who voted, 7,817,247 (61.6 per cent) voted Yes.

Previously stating legalisation would be "the best Christmas present we've ever received", the likelihood of receiving that gift is becoming increasingly real.