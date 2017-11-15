Same-sex marriage: How Wide Bay voted

THE majority of Australians may have voted Yes for same-sex marriage but only about 50 per cent in the Wide Bay and Hinkler electorate felt the same.

Of the 83,572 people who voted in Wide Bay, 46,507 (55.6 per cent) voted yes while 37,065 (44.4 per cent) voted no.

In the Hinkler electorate, 40,649 (50.7 per cent) voted yes and 39,548 (49.3 per cent) said no.

In Australia as a whole, 12.7 million people voted with 61 per cent of Australians voting in favour of same-sex marriage.

The final participation rate was 79.5 per cent of eligible voters.