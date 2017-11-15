Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Same-sex marriage: How Wide Bay voted

Australia has voted yes.
Australia has voted yes. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

THE majority of Australians may have voted Yes for same-sex marriage but only about 50 per cent in the Wide Bay and Hinkler electorate felt the same.

Of the 83,572 people who voted in Wide Bay, 46,507 (55.6 per cent) voted yes while 37,065 (44.4 per cent) voted no.

In the Hinkler electorate, 40,649 (50.7 per cent) voted yes and 39,548 (49.3 per cent) said no.

In Australia as a whole, 12.7 million people voted with 61 per cent of Australians voting in favour of same-sex marriage.

The final participation rate was 79.5 per cent of eligible voters.

Related Items

Topics:  australia votes same sex marriage same sex marriage postal survey

Fraser Coast Chronicle
QantasLink schedule adjustments in Hervey Bay

QantasLink schedule adjustments in Hervey Bay

FRASER Coast jet-setters will notice some changes to the QantasLink schedule over the next few months.

GALLERY: Major pet store proposed for M'boro

NEW PETBARN: Concept designs and land plans for the proposed Petbarn in Maryborough.

Development plans for a major pet showroom have been lodged.

How your candidates plan to tackle water security for M'boro

Maryborough's state candidates at the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.

Maryborough candidates have pitched their ideas.

Lower vacancy rates good sign for Fraser Coast

POSITIVE INDICATOR: The tightening of rental vacancies on the Fraser Coast shows the market is strengthening.

REIQ figures show the Fraser Coast rental market is tightening.

Local Partners