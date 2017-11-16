Menu
Same-sex marriage: O'Brien, Pitt weigh in on poll result

Sealed envelopes from the Marriage Law Postal Survey are seen being posted in Adelaide, Tuesday, September 19, 2017. (AAP Image/Morgan Sette)
Sealed envelopes from the Marriage Law Postal Survey are seen being posted in Adelaide, Tuesday, September 19, 2017. (AAP Image/Morgan Sette) MORGAN SETTE
Blake Antrobus
by

IT'S a yes vote from Wide Bay and Hinkler, but the region's federal members now have to see the bill through the House of Representatives before same-sex marriage is formally legalised.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the debate on the passing of the bill would start when parliament resumes later this month.

Mr Pitt shied away from revealing how he voted.

"I'm not going to pre-empt a vote on a bill I haven't yet seen," Mr Pitt said.

"We absolutely have to ensure we preserve religious freedoms and that parents have a choice around the education they want for their children."

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he would be voting "in accordance with the wishes of Wide Bay and the Australian people" when the bill is brought to the house.

"This is not the time for fighting or party politics," Mr O'Brien said.

