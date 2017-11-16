Same-sex vote is not a matter of equality

PASTOR Ross Davie does not believe same-sex marriage is a matter of equality.

Instead, the Bayside Christian Church pastor believes those who voted no in the controversial survey are concerned they will lose freedom of religion and parental rights will change.

Of the 12.7 million people who voted in the same-sex marriage survey, 44.4 per cent voted against in the Wide Bay electorate.

In the Hinkler electorate, 49.3 per cent voted no - nearly half.

Mr Davie believed the tight gap in the numbers was due to an older demographic and being a more conservative area.

"I think a regional area like this is more conservative than city areas," he said.

"A lot of people here have a traditional view where a man marries a woman."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

He said as a pastor and church leader, he was accepting of everyone in Australia but noticed in other countries, such a law caused significant pressures.

"I think many people are now watching with interest what legislation goes through and want to make sure it's balanced and

good for the whole country what actually does go through parliament," he said.

"Many Christians would be praying and hoping there's respect for everyone as a result."