Sam's friends set to slither at the Hervey Bay Library

Meet Sam Farrington and his python friends will visit the library this month. CONTRIBUTED

A NUMBER of pythons will take centre stage at the Hervey Bay Library this month.

Local snake catcher Sam Farrington will bring his slithering friends along for the Fraser Coast Branch of Wildlife Queensland's monthly Wildlife Chat on May 17.

Sam, from Fraser Coast Snake Catchers, will be totally in control of his charges, of course.

At the presentation, he will talk about his work and the species of snakes he encounters on the Fraser Coast.

He has made identification much easier, thanks to the new publication of his book, Snakes of the Fraser Coast.

The first aid for treatment of snake bite will be covered, including the ill effects of venom on the body.

Sam will also inform the audience of what to do when a snake invades your space, which is vital to know to save yourself as well as the snake.

Once reptiles are caught they must be released or, if injured, rehabilitated.

This topic will be explored. Although some people have a phobia about snakes, they are an important part of the ecosystem and a major predator. Phone the Library on 41974220 for bookings.

The talk will start at noon.