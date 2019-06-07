Samsung launches $100k 8K TV for Australia

GOT $100k to spare? This could be the envy of your neighbourhood.

Samsung has today announced the local availability of its 98 inch QLED 8K TV, its largest TV available in Australia.

The unveiling of the 98-inch QLED 8K will take place this morning at Harvey Norman Bundall, Gold Coast at 11:30am, joined by Queensland rugby league star Corey Oates.

"QLED 8K delivers pin-sharp picture quality, remarkable design, innovative smart features and for the first time in Australia, 8K resolution,'' the company says.

"The 98-inch QLED 8K introduces incredible depth and detail creating an immersive and premium cinematic experience that needs to be seen to be believed.

"As the pinnacle of our TV range, the 98-inch QLED 8K is the ultimate in home entertainment. This TV delivers levels of immersion and picture quality the likes of which Australians have rarely seen," Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia, said.

Corey Oates of QLD (right) scores a try during game one of the 2019 State of Origin series. Jono Searle

Samsung says the fact that there is very little 8K content around is not a problem.



"The QLED 8K uses the power of machine learning to analyse and upscale low-resolution content to stunning 8K, while also allowing for playback of native 8K content.

"Whether watching content through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring, Samsung's proprietary AI technology can recognise and upscale content, regardless of the native resolution, to pristine 8K resolution.

According to Senior, QLED 8K is challenging people's perceptions of what is possible with TV technology.

"This is a TV like no other. The clarity is breath taking and it is something that needs to be experienced in person. We encourage Australians to head in-store to see Samsung's latest innovation in TV technology."

The 98-inch QLED 8K is available now for $99,999 and is available nationally through selected retailers.