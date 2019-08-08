Samsung Note 10 Australian pricing revealed

Samsung has unveiled its flagship phone for power users, the Note10 in New York. EMBARGO UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY

THE world's biggest smartphone developer has unveiled its latest high-end mobile phone line, splitting it into two models in a bid to carve out a larger share of the market.

Samsung has announced this morning its latest Galaxy Note will be released in two models - the standard 6.3 inch Galaxy Note10 and the Note10+ which has a larger 6.8 inch display. There will also be a 5G variant of the Note10+.

Pre-orders open today in Australia from 9am, with the handset going on sale on August 23. Prices range from $1499 to $1999.



Garry McGregor, Samsung Australia's vice president of IT and mobile, said the smartphone market had changed drastically since the Note line was first released in 2011.



"Note is the most premium device in our range and it is for the power users, the people who are dependent on their mobile technology to get through their working day and life," he said.

"Initially when we first brought Note out in 2011 this was a subset of the market but today we are more dependent on mobiles than ever."

NOTE10 AND NOTE10+ FEATURES REVEALED



Among the new features unveiled for the Note10 and Note10+ at the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City are:

The redesigned S Pen allows for hand-written notes taken on the device to be converted to text and exported in various formats including PDF and Microsoft Word.

The redesigned S Pen will have the ability control elements of the phone by waving it in the air.

An expansion of its DeX app which will allow users to drag and drop files between devices using a new USB plug. It will be compatible with both PC and Mac.

New video features, including Live Focus, which allows the user to blur the background and focus the video entirely on its subject in the foreground.

A 'zoom in' mic which allows for audio being recorded to be amplified.

A revamped video editor which allows users to cut and alter their footage using the S Pen.

New augmented reality and 3D features with the ability to personalise photos using the S Pen

3D Scanner which comes on the Note10+. It can scan objects and create a 3D model which displays on-screen.

The Note10+ can change to full battery in just 30 minutes.

Mr McGregor said the new features would prove useful in both professional and lifestyle situations.



"It is actually helping in meetings where you are always promising to share meeting minutes but never do so someone like me whose handwriting is terrible it is even understanding mine," he said.



"We are very excited about the pen and what we have built this product on is around the feedback we were getting from customers and the research which was showing that people want an all-day phone. Something which will work with them all day.

"So there was a real focus around battery and technology to make sure it is as good as it is. "It covers the creative side as well as the rational side."



Australian customers who pre-order the new device from participating retailers, will receive a bonus pair of AKG wireless headphones.



In Australia, the Galaxy Note range is available in two colours - Aura Glow and Aura Black.



DJ Koh, Samsung's chief executive of mobile said the phones had been designed to be faster.

"From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features," he said.



"The Galaxy Note10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavours at a moment's notice.



"Every element of the Galaxy Note10 was designed to help users achieve more."

NOTE 10 AUSTRALIAN PRICING:

Galaxy Note 10 (256GB) - $1499.

Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB) -$1699.

Galaxy Note 10+ 5g (512GB) - $1999.

The writer travelled to New York as a guest of Samsung Australia.

