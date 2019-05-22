Menu
Sand push by the council on Urangan Beach between the Pier and Reefworld.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Sand push underway at Hervey Bay beaches

Carlie Walker
by
22nd May 2019 12:01 AM
WORK is set to start on Hervey Bay beaches this week, with sand pushing and beach nourishment activities to be carried out through to the end of June.

The work will happen in a range of areas along the coast including between the timber boat ramp at the Maryborough Sailing Club and the concrete boat ramp at the Hervey Bay Sailing Club as well as between the Margaret St and Churchill St Groynes and east of the Urangan Pier.

Fraser Coast councillor Zane O'Keefe said the operations would require the beached and some beach accesses to be temporarily closed during works, but every effort would be made to minimise impacts on the public.

"The sand pushes are carried out every year to help the beach profiles rebuild during the winter months ready for the northerlies in November and the king tides in January and February,” he said.

"Beach nourishment, which involves bringing sand in, may occur in some areas where there is not enough sand to push.

"For example, sand levels are currently low east of Wetside and for a section of foreshore at Dayman Park, south of the aquarium.”

Cr O'Keefe said work to remove sand to open the mouth of the Tooan Tooan Creek for better drainage flows was also scheduled to occur in late May.

"Some of the sand extracted from the creek mouth will be trucked along the beach and placed in priority locations,” he said.

"Any extracted sand not required for beach nourishment in the immediate area will be stockpiled at Seafront Oval to de-water for about a week, and then transported off-site for other beach nourishment campaigns.”

The duration of the works will depend on weather, tides, winds and the amount of sand available to push.

