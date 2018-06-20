Sand pushing continues on Hervey Bay beaches

BEACH NOURISHMENT: Sand being pushed up the beach at Urangan at low tide to prepare for upcoming northerlies in November.

BEACH NOURISHMENT: Sand being pushed up the beach at Urangan at low tide to prepare for upcoming northerlies in November. Alistair Brightman

SAND will continue being pushed up Hervey Bay beaches this week as the council carries out its beach nourishment program.

The program, which started on May 28, is aimed at helping the region's beaches prepare against northerlies in November and king tides over January and February.

It is expected to continue until the end of this month.

The sand pushes will be in priority sections of the beach between Beach Rd and Dayman Park.

Part of the project involves removing sand to open the mouth of Tooan Tooan Creek to improve drainage flows.

The sand extracted from the creek mouth will be trucked along the beach and placed in front of WetSide Water Park.

Because heavy machinery is used during these sand pushing operations, the beach and some beach access points will be temporarily closed.

The works will be dependent on weather, tides, winds and the amount of sand available to push.

Beach nourishment is regularly undertaken by the council in preparation for tidal changes and to ensure the beaches remain healthy during summer.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the contractor was working on the last stretch of beach between the Urangan Pier and Dayman Park and on-schedule to finish the in-situ movement of sand.

"Dune nourishment heights in different beach sections will fluctuate due to the amount of sand that was available to move,” Cr Everard said.

"Some areas had significantly less sand available to push then others.

"Investigation is currently being undertaken on how to nourish the area between the restaurant and the Marina.

"These works will be scheduled for some time in the new financial year.”