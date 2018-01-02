Sand sculptures rake in hundreds

THROUGH sand sculpting, dozens of people helped shape the lives of people affected by cancer.

In the process, more than $500 was raised.

On Monday, hundreds gathered at Scarness Beach for the annual Sand Sculpting competition.

The Weeks' family crocodile, sculpture number one, won top prize for collecting $57.35 in donations.

The organisers' choice award went to Erica Neate, sculpture number 19, with Flower of Life.

About 34 people came together to create sand sculptures - all varying in designs, shapes and sizes.

From the event alone, $514.35 was raised with more expected to be counted.

It's not too late to take part with the competition still being run online.

Anyone can take a photo of a sand castle they or their children have made to the Tea and Toasters Relay for Life team's Facebook page to be in for a chance to win.

Relay for Life is a Cancer Council Queensland fundraising initiative.