Sand sculptures rake in hundreds

THROUGH sand sculpting, dozens of people helped shape the lives of people affected by cancer.
In the process, more than $500 was raised.
On Monday, hundreds gathered at Scarness Beach for the annual Sand Sculpting competition.
The Weeks' family crocodile, sculpture number one, won top prize for collecting $57.35 in donations.
The organisers' choice award went to Erica Neate, sculpture number 19, with Flower of Life.
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>
About 34 people came together to create sand sculptures - all varying in designs, shapes and sizes.
From the event alone, $514.35 was raised with more expected to be counted.
It's not too late to take part with the competition still being run online.
Anyone can take a photo of a sand castle they or their children have made to the Tea and Toasters Relay for Life team's Facebook page to be in for a chance to win.
Relay for Life is a Cancer Council Queensland fundraising initiative.