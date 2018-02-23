Menu
Sandbags available for those living in low lying areas

Amy Formosa
by
23rd Feb 2018 8:52 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

FOR those living in low lying areas, sandbags are available from the local State Emergency Services depot.

SES Maryborough's Helen Scott said members of the public were starting to prepare for possible flash flooding.

"The shed will be manned from 9am this morning (Friday)," Ms Scott said. 

"We appreciated if those who need sandbags can come and pick them up."

SES volunteers (L) Brayden Probyn and Shane Birtles checking supplies in the storm damage trailer.
SES volunteers (L) Brayden Probyn and Shane Birtles checking supplies in the storm damage trailer. Alistair Brightman

She said there were more than enough to cater for those in low-lying areas experiencing localised flooding. 

SES crews are on stand-by for any call-outs as the wet weather continues to hit the region. 

"Our main message is to be aware of the conditions and if it's flooded forget it," Ms Scott said. 

"If possible stay at home." 

Sandbags can be collected from the Maryborough SES depot on Reed Ave and people can phone the SES on 4121 4632.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
