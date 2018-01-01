Sandcastle building competition on today in Scarness

BUILD A CASTLE: Join Monique Bailey at Scarness Beach today to help raise money for cancer research.

WHY not start the new year in the outdoors while also helping others?

Monique Bailey, 9, is hosting her third annual sandsculpting competition at Scarness Beach today.

The event is raising money to help those affected by cancer.

Come down any time throughout the day to play in the sand and build your creation, while joining hundreds of other people on the beach.

Winners will be announced at 4pm.

A high chance of rain will be lurking around today, but no obstacle will keep Monique from raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

The sun will keep everyone warm, with Hervey Bay expected to reach 31 degrees and Maryborough to peak at 32.

Participation and voting is a gold coin donation.