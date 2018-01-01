Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sandcastle building competition on today in Scarness

BUILD A CASTLE: Join Monique Bailey at Scarness Beach today to help raise money for cancer research.
BUILD A CASTLE: Join Monique Bailey at Scarness Beach today to help raise money for cancer research. Emily Black

WHY not start the new year in the outdoors while also helping others?

Monique Bailey, 9, is hosting her third annual sandsculpting competition at Scarness Beach today.

The event is raising money to help those affected by cancer.

Come down any time throughout the day to play in the sand and build your creation, while joining hundreds of other people on the beach.

Winners will be announced at 4pm.

A high chance of rain will be lurking around today, but no obstacle will keep Monique from raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

The sun will keep everyone warm, with Hervey Bay expected to reach 31 degrees and Maryborough to peak at 32.

Participation and voting is a gold coin donation.

Topics:  fccommunity fcevents fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Domestic business travel up on the Fraser Coast

Domestic business travel up on the Fraser Coast

The visitor survey for the past 12 months to September this year showed strong growth in domestic business travel helped to lift total annual visitor spend.

  • News

  • 1st Jan 2018 11:30 AM

OUR SAY: Big year ahead for the Fraser Coast

The #18for2018 was created by best-selling author Gretchen Rubin. Picture: Saeed Kham/AFP Photo

What a year it's been.

premium_icon $20,000 for first-home buyers with New Year changes

'We also want to give an incentive to people to build new properties.'

Space ports and dictators: Weird, watershed year revealed

Qld Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen with deputy Bill Gunn.

Days of farming dominance were ending, but Cabinet failed to keep up

Local Partners