Sanderson waits on final election results

THE candidate leading the race in Division Four says he will wait for the official results of Saturday’s election before commenting on his performance at the polls.

Daniel Sanderson had garnered more than 75 per cent of the vote by Sunday evening.

The only other candidate in Division Four, Jamie Hoolahan had achieved a little more than 24 per cent.

“I’ve learnt not to celebrate too soon when it comes to these things” Mr Sanderson told the Chronicle.

With a little over 16 per cent of the vote already counted as of 5pm, Mr Sanderson was leading by more than 600 votes.

He said it was still early and anything could happen up until the Electoral Commission Queensland was ready to announce the final outcomes.

He was hopeful the official result would be announced tomorrow.