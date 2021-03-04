Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
Crime

Woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

by Amber Wilson
4th Mar 2021 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SANDY Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to almost 500 fraud charges after she allegedly transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bellerive veterinary clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.

Each alleged transfer between 2017 and 2019 ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.

Rachel Naomi Perri, 48, appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to 497 counts of computer-related fraud and one count of using a computer with intent to defraud.

According to court documents, police allege Ms Perri used online banking to transfer money from the Tasmanian Veterinary Services for her own benefit.

The company runs an animal hospital at Clarence Street, Bellerive.

Ms Perri will appear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania over the charges on June 7.

Originally published as Sandy Bay woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

court crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breached DV by attending victim’s workplace

        Premium Content Man breached DV by attending victim’s workplace

        Crime A domestic violence offender breached a no contact condition of a court order because he “just wanted to say hello”.

        • 4th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
        Person injured in Coast motorcycle crash

        Premium Content Person injured in Coast motorcycle crash

        News A motorcyclist was taken to hospital

        Two taken to hospital after crash near Bay

        Premium Content Two taken to hospital after crash near Bay

        News The crash happened on one of the main roads out of town.

        Family of boy tied up at school lose appeal

        Premium Content Family of boy tied up at school lose appeal

        News Family lose legal battle with government over school ‘jail’