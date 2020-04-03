Sandy Strait State School vacation care to go ahead

AS parents prepare for one of the strangest Easter Breaks, its comforting to know that some things haven’t changed with Helping Hands Sandy Strait to be running their Easter Vacation Care Program here at Sandy Straits as planned.

The Helping Hands service offers before and after school care as well as vacation care for children to enjoy a fun, learning experience.

Parents looking to enrol their children in the service visit www.helpinghandsnetwork.com.au. The current coronavirus crisis has made normal education highly irregular, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcements that it has been safe enough for students to attend school.

“School will return after the holidays,” Mr Morrison said.

“We want to make sure that education to the best of our ability isn’t one of them.”

State School holidays in Queensland start Saturday, April 4, and end Sunday, April 19.