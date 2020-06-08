Sandy Strait State School’s supportive social skills

SUPPORTING student wellbeing is a priority for Sandy Strait State School, especially with the school’s hi wave initiative.

Deputy principal Mark Hansen said the Hi Wave initiative is when a student or staff member comes within 5m in the school grounds they receive a wave.

If they come within 2m in the school grounds, a speak and greet.

The initiative has been going for three years and it is needed more than ever with students having returned to school with coronavirus restrictions easing.

Mr Hansen said some students may have anxiety from the crisis and positive action such as this initiative helps alleviate that anxiety as a friendly greeting can always brighten someone’s day.

He said the positive action reintroduces students into the normal school routine, providing a familiar environment while also abiding by social distancing measures.

Sandy Strait’s other deputy principal Bruce Jackson said this interaction was much more personal as opposed to online interaction which students have had to use while learning from home.

Mr Jackson said the face-to-face interaction provided the young students with a much more immediate response, the students were more considerate of others and developed social skills.

He said the coronavirus crisis was a testing time for all but students at the school were in a supportive environment to help aid them and the community through the crisis.