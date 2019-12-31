Menu
After a rough start to life, Sandy is now up for adoption at the Kingaroy RSPCA Shelter.
News

Sandy’s rough start: ‘worst case I’ve ever seen here’

Madeline Grace
31st Dec 2019 10:00 AM
AFTER a rough start to life, Sandy has pushed through and is now up for adoption at the Kingaroy RSPCA Shelter.

Belle Barnes from the shelter said Sandy moved in after she was surrendered to Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.

"When she was surrendered she was what we call a body score of one," Ms Barnes said.

"If there was an option to be a zero, she would have been.

"She was just skin and bones.

"If you had just given her a bit too much to eat it would have killed her."

Ms Barnes said from the state of her body, they could tell she had been used repeatedly to have a lot of litters.

"It's the worst case I've ever seen here," she said.

"It was a huge challenge to put the weight back on her safely.

"We put her on a feeding plan right away and now she's back on track.

"She was well under 20kg when she came in and now she's at 23kg.

"Our goal weight for her is just under 30kg."

Ms Barnes said Sandy needs to go to a loving "furever" home where her owners will be considerate of the trauma she has lived through.

"She needs to be fed a very specific way otherwise she could die," she said.

"She's a beautiful, affectionate girl who just wants to be loved.

"We're trying to find someone who deserves her."

pets and animals rspca
South Burnett

