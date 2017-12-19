Santa brings a smile to sick kids faces

MERRY: Jakob and Annalyce Mitchell say hello to Santa during his visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward.

A SPECIAL guest at the Hervey Bay hospital's kids ward has brought smiles to the faces of many sick children.

With Christmas just days away, Santa paid a visit to the ward for a special picnic celebrating the festive time of year.

The annual event, sponsored by Bunnings, was a treat for children who have regular or extended visits to the hospital throughout the year.

There was plenty of fun to go around with members of the community coming together to DJ, sing and face paint.

Volunteers attended to help wrap Christmas presents which were donated by the general public.

Kids ward nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said such events were important for children to realise hospitals weren't such a "scary place".

"It's not always about procedures and being unwell and not be so scared of the hospital," she said.

"It brings some happiness to the children."

Ms Smith said overall the event was a complete success which brought happiness to those who see inside hospital walls far too often.

"It was just fantastic having all the kids there with the volunteers and, of course, Santa," she said.

"The kids always hang out to see him arrive so I think it was definitely a highlight for all the children and it was nice for parents to see too."