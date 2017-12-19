Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Santa brings a smile to sick kids faces

MERRY: Jakob and Annalyce Mitchell say hello to Santa during his visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward.
MERRY: Jakob and Annalyce Mitchell say hello to Santa during his visit to the Hervey Bay Hospital children's ward. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

A SPECIAL guest at the Hervey Bay hospital's kids ward has brought smiles to the faces of many sick children.

With Christmas just days away, Santa paid a visit to the ward for a special picnic celebrating the festive time of year.

The annual event, sponsored by Bunnings, was a treat for children who have regular or extended visits to the hospital throughout the year.

There was plenty of fun to go around with members of the community coming together to DJ, sing and face paint.

Volunteers attended to help wrap Christmas presents which were donated by the general public.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS HERE>>

Kids ward nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said such events were important for children to realise hospitals weren't such a "scary place".

"It's not always about procedures and being unwell and not be so scared of the hospital," she said.

"It brings some happiness to the children."

Ms Smith said overall the event was a complete success which brought happiness to those who see inside hospital walls far too often.

"It was just fantastic having all the kids there with the volunteers and, of course, Santa," she said.

"The kids always hang out to see him arrive so I think it was definitely a highlight for all the children and it was nice for parents to see too."

Related Items

Topics:  christmas fccommunity hervey bay hospital kids ward

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man fined for making drunken phone calls to politician

Man fined for making drunken phone calls to politician

A DISGRUNTLED voter who drunkenly phoned Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders telling him to “watch out” has been fined.

Waterslides won't open on Wednesday

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.

Waterslide tickets will be $5 for 10 rides.

Pitt dumped from junior ministry

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt began his outer ministry role in July last year

premium_icon The best reads, digital innovations and great rewards

As a digital subscriber, you have full access to the digital edition of each day's paper.

How we have continued to expand our digital offering

Local Partners