Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Santa Claus is coming to town - so post your letters quick!

POST IT: Get your letters and wish lists posted to Santa quick!
POST IT: Get your letters and wish lists posted to Santa quick! Valerie Horton
Inge Hansen
by

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast and it's the perfect time for children to start sending Santa their wish lists.

However, to be sure Santa gets them on time, Australia Post is urging children to send their letters early so the man in red has ample time to reply.

What's better is children can now track their letter for the very first time via the Australia Post interactive Santa Mail tracker.

Australia Post Head of Media Michelle Skehan said Santa received more than 130,000 letters and wish lists from excited young Australians last year.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"Christmas is a very special time of year at Australia Post and it's also our busiest as we send thousands of letters to the North Pole," she said.

"We always encourage children to write and send their letters early to ensure they receive a reply from Santa before Christmas Day."

Writing a letter to Santa is also a great way for children to practice their letter writing skills and how to address, stamp and post a letter.

"It's a fun approach to letter writing at home or the classroom but if you get stuck, Australia Post has some helpful letter writing tips and templates on our website," she said.

To send your letters and wish lists to Santa and his helpers be sure address it to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope.

Make sure you write your name and return address on the back of the envelope so Santa can reply with a Christmas postcard.

Letters can be placed in either dedicated Santa Mail boxes found at most Post Offices or any red street post box.

To access the Santa Mail tracker visit Australia Post's Santa Mail website at auspost.com.au/santa-mail.

Related Items

Topics:  christmas fraser coast letter north pole santa claus

Fraser Coast Chronicle
It took two transplants to save this dad's life

It took two transplants to save this dad's life

In 2016, John Weiland received a gift which would change his life forever - a new liver.

Coles expands ‘quiet hour’ across the country

Emily and her son Lachlan, who has autism and has benefited greatly from the Quiet Hour program. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Not just people with autism enjoying 'low sensory' shopping

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Common sense needs to come back

In my opinion, what our region and indeed the entire state is crying out for currently is some genuine, authentic people who are down to earth, tell the truth and don't rely on fake promises or fear mongering to be elected.

This is a pivotal moment in our great states history.

Maryborough Coles to go quiet for one hour each week

SILENCE: Coles in Maryborough will go quiet for one hour each Tuesday.

Coles in Maryborough will go quiet for one hour each Tuesday.

Local Partners