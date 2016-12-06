Santa leads the way in Fraser Coast toy run

WITH 334 registrations in this year's Independent Toy Run, organiser Michael Tucker is convinced it has been one of the most successful events to date.

More than $10,000 was raised from the event.

"It was an absolutely brilliant team; it was really great getting the community organisations on board,” he said.

But the roaring fun won't stop, riders are now gearing up for the Ulysses and Wide Bay Rodders Christmas Charity Toy Run this coming weekend.

Ride co-ordinator Keith Robins said the event was about helping children in Hervey Bay Hospital.

"It's very much for the kids; we've tried to do as much as we possibly can for the children. I believe Christmas is all about kids,” he said.

The ride starts at 7am from the Brolga Theatre on Sunday.