Santa rides into city for annual toy run

CHRISTMAS SUPPORT: Santa will lead the Independant Riders Fraser Coast Toy Run through the streets of the Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Torbanlea.

CHRISTMAS SUPPORT: Santa will lead the Independant Riders Fraser Coast Toy Run through the streets of the Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Torbanlea. Valerie Horton

SANTA will arrive early in the Heritage City leading hundreds of vehicles through the streets this weekend for the annual Fraser Coast Toy Run.

The toy run, organised by Fraser Coast Independent Riders, will have riders and drivers coming from all over Queensland including the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and Gayndah.

Co-organiser Michael Tucker said the last toy run stall will be at Station Square tomorrow at the Noni B end from 8am until around 2.30pm.

"Toys and donations can be left at the stall and there will be toy run shirts and patches available for sale along with toy run raffles and other merchandise," he said.

"The toy run stall has already donated $2000 to benefactors with a further $1000 to be presented to The Australian Autism and Asperger's Network on the morning of the toy run."

The run will start at Westside Tavern, as Santa leads the ride through the streets of Maryborough and Hervey Bay finishing at the Miners Arms in Torbanlea for lunch, raffle draws, music, lucky draw and prizes.

"Everyone is welcome to come down and check out the cars and bikes, either at the start at Westside Tavern or finishing point, The Miners Arms Hotel in Torbanlea," Mr Tucker said.

"This a true community event with various motorcycle and car groups showing their support as well as various businesses and not for profit organisations."

This year's recipients were Fraser Coast Family Network, Wide Bay MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) and the formation of a local adult autism support group.

Mr Tucker said sponsorship was hugely important for this event.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring the toy run phone Mr Tucker on 0409 575 284.

Interested?

The Fraser Coast Toy Run will be held on Sunday, December 2 with registrations from 7am, departing the Westside Tavern at 9am.

There will be a sausage sizzle run by local army cadets and a local coffee vendor before departure.

Toys can also be dropped off at any of the Station Square Shopping Centre stalls prior to the event or phone Michael 0409 575 284 or Julie 0400 690 981 to arrange pick up.

Donation bins for toys can be found in Maryborough at Wilcox Bikes, Alice St; Fraser Coast Family Network, Adelaide St; Tinana Hotel, Gympie Rd; Under The Gun Tattoo, Kent St; Miners Arms Hotel, Torbanlea; and in Hervey Bay at Reject Shop, Bay Plaza, Shop 14, Bay Plaza, 27 Torquay Rd; R and J Batteries, 1/91 Old Maryborough Rd; Sunstate Motorcycles, 81 Old Maryborough Rd; Kelz Bake House, 575 Charlton Esplanade.