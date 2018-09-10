Santa's helpers need your old tools for men's shed

CRAFTY: The Waterford at Hervey Bay head of maintenance John Scicluna, residents Ron Norup and Michael Neumann, lifestyle co-ordinator Elisa Weir and resident Glen Hipwell are eager to get started on making toys for Christmas.

CRAFTY: The Waterford at Hervey Bay head of maintenance John Scicluna, residents Ron Norup and Michael Neumann, lifestyle co-ordinator Elisa Weir and resident Glen Hipwell are eager to get started on making toys for Christmas. Jodie Callcott

GLENN Parmenter would love nothing more than to set up a functioning men's shed for the residents at The Waterford at Hervey Bay.

The aged care facility has a brand-new dedicated space with a roller door to accept deliveries, but there's one thing holding the project back.

Mr Parmenter said there's no budget to supply the men's shed with the tools and equipment needed for the residents to get started.

"We need some basic tools and materials, dress timber and ply... it doesn't matter what kind of timber it is, as long as it's not rough timber like fencing stuff," he said.

"Any sanding or painting stuff, basic tools and sanders, that sort of thing would get us started.

"We've cut a lot of blocks and we're getting the residents to paint the ends of them.

"We'll paint six or seven of them in different colours and then the residents play a game where they stack them and then they've got to take one out and put it back in a different spot, that sort of thing."

The Waterford lifestyle co-ordinator Elisa Weir said the shed would give residents an interest they could nurture while giving back to the community.

"We want to set up the men's shed, so the residents can make toys for disadvantaged children in the community," Ms Weir said.

"The residents are really excited about the prospect, even the ladies have expressed interest in helping.

"The sooner we get started, the better, because Christmas is just around the corner."

Those who have used or unwanted tools, equipment or dressed timber and would like to donate them to the project can phone Glenn on 0458 825 582.

ITEMS WANTED