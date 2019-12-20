Santa’s route revealed

FLYING HIGH: Santa checks out the Air Services air traffic control facility and talks with some of the controllers who will be keeping him safe, and on time, on Christmas Eve.

AFTER a solid year of planning, it's almost time for Santa to leave the North Pole for his around-the-world tour.

This reporter was given an exclusive interview with Santa while he was in Australia recently, planning his route with Airservices Australia staff.

“I come out to visit Australia each year to speak to the air traffic control people about the best way to plan my flight,” Santa said.

“Because I have such a long way to go, it is important I don’t get any delays during my sleigh trip.”

Santa’s flight plan specifies where he will fly on December 24, along with the technology that is fitted to his sleigh.

Santa said he always enjoyed coming to the Fraser Coast because it had so many nice children.

“They always leave me some milk and biscuits and I really appreciate that,” he said.

“And many of them have horses so they usually leave out some hay, fresh water and carrots for my reindeer; it really helps them keep going all night.”

Once his work was done, Santa said he would head home for a break.

“That’s if Mrs Claus lets me,” he laughed.

With six sleeps left before Christmas, Airservices Australia has officially allocated Santa’s call sign – Sleigh Rider One – while also issuing a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to advise aircraft to keep clear of Santa as he delivers presents across Australia on Christmas Eve.

Santa will depart from the North Pole, following his usual route travelling down the international dateline.

He will visit the Pacific Islands before dropping into New Zealand.

Santa will then cross into Australian airspace, around Norfolk Island zigzagging his way up and down the country. He will exit Australian airspace by sunrise just over the Cocos Islands.

However, this is all the information Airservices could provide about Santa’s route as full details are classified TSS (Top Secret Santa).

According to Airservices Chief Air Traffic Controller Marcus Knauer, staff are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure Santa enjoys a safe Christmas Eve flight and makes his deliveries on time.

“We’re using world-leading air traffic management satellite technology to ensure we keep Santa and his reindeer safe, on-time and on-track to deliver presents,” Marcus said.

“Santa has very special requirements for his complex flight paths – in comparison to average aircraft he makes frequent tight turns and conducts multiple low-level descents.

“He’s cleared to fly at 500FT so he can skim the rooftops and deliver his presents as efficiently as possible. He is also authorised to use his booster rockets as required to fly at much faster speeds if he is falling behind.

“Our air traffic controllers, engineers, technicians and aviation rescue fire fighters all have to work hard on Christmas Eve to keep up with Santa.”

Visit Santa’s dedicated Airservices tracking website at santa.airservicesaustralia.com and watch his progress via Facebook on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year in Australian airspace.