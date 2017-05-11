Sarah's girls add colour to her world

ALL-ENCOMPASSING: Hervey Bay’s Sarah Koehler says there’s no deeper feeling than the love she has for her girls Shaylee, 11, and Evie, 3.

THERE isn't one thing in this world a mother wouldn't do to keep her child safe, happy and healthy, and Mother's Day this Sunday is the ultimate way to say thank you.

It's a tough 24-hour-a-day, seven day a week gig but Hervey Bay's Sarah Koehler says she wouldn't give up one moment of life as a mother, with her daught ers -11-year-old Shaylee and three-year-old Evie - being her absolute world.

"Being a mum really is the best part of my life," Sarah said.

"I'd have to say what I love most about it is no matter what kind of day I've had, or how things may sometimes get me down and all just seem to hard, all I have to do is sit and watch my girls chasing one another and giggling around the yard, or sitting reading a book together.

"It fills me with the deepest kind of love, that can only come from my gorgeous, selfless, crazy little monsters that always manage to fill every void in my heart."

Sarah, 37, said life as single, working, mum was never dull, especially with cheeky little Evie being likened to "Dennis the Menace".

A MUMS LIFE: Playing make-up with her mum Sarah Koehler (left) is one of cheeky little Evie’s favourite play times.

There's many moments that will certainly make the 21st birthday wall like visiting Evie's house of mark-up artistry (pictured) but Sarah said the time Evie decided to take a dip in the toilet would top the list.

"The funniest moment would definitely have to be when we stayed in a hotel on the Sunshine Coast for Dad's birthday and I walked away for just a minute, and then hear Evie calling me from what sounded like the bathroom.

"I certainly was not expecting to find her casually sitting 'in' the toilet bowl, as if this was a normal everyday kind of thing people do," Sarah laughed.

A recent survey of 16,000 Aussie mums revealed that breakfast in bed, a sleep-in and someone else to do the cooking and dishes topped the list of what mothers most want on Sunday, but Sarah said simply spending quality time with her family would be perfect.

"The most ultimate Mother's Day gift for me would be to have a week or two to spend with my girls', my parents, my brother and his wife and daughter, away somewhere where we could spend real 'family' time together.

"Family really is everything and I couldn't think of anyone better to spend my time with.

" I also wouldn't mind a day on a sun lounge being served cocktails by the pool of some exotic location in the middle of nowhere listening to live music and forgetting about life for a while," she laughed.

To all the Fraser Coast mums and mother-figures out there, happy Mother's Day!