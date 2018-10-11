Sarah puts soul into her jazz performance

ALL THAT: Jazz musician Sarah Collyer will be performing at Hervey Bay RSL on October 26.

WITH a Halloween theme and entertainment by one of the best in the business, the next Hervey Bay Jazz Club night is one not to be missed.

The very talented Dr Sarah Collyer will perform on October 26 at Hervey Bay RSL, along with Andrew Shaw on double bass, Jamie Clark on guitar and Steve Francis on drums.

The vocalist's favourite early memories of connecting with music was attending a folk music night with her mum and hearing a singer perform a beautiful rendition of the streets of London.

She was transfixed.

The memory is vivid and though more than 20 years have passed, she has

never forgotten the power and beauty of that solitary voice.

Sarah has many recordings that have received national airplay and her music is distributed globally through many sites, she has also toured not only Australia but Japan and London.

Sarah also plays the saxophone and piano, has explored pop and classical before immersing herself in jazz and writes a lot of her own material.

Tickets are $20 for Jazz Club members and $25 for non-members.

Tickets are available from the RSL reception, Torquay Rd, Pialba.