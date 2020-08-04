Menu
BREACHING PAROLE: Mundubbera police arrested a 29-year-old Caboolture man after he obstructed police. Picture: File
Crime

Saturday night disturbance lands man in watch house

Sam Turner
4th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A SATURDAY night dispute landed a Caboolture man in police custody after he obstructed police.

Police were called to disturbance in Mundubbera around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 1.

After they conducted preliminary inquiries, the 29-year-old man was arrested for obstructing police during their investigations.

His bail was refused that evening, and was transported to the Maryborough watch house to face the magistrate on August 3.

The man pleaded guilty and was fined $600 for the offence.

Following his mention, the man was then held in police custody, as he breached his parole by committing the offence.

