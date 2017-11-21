Saturday night's a great night for Bundy football

NIGHT LIGHTS: Brothers could be defending their Bundaberg Rugby League title on a Saturday night next season.

NIGHT LIGHTS: Brothers could be defending their Bundaberg Rugby League title on a Saturday night next season. Paul Donaldson BUN260817RUG8

IT'S official: the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade grand final is on the move next year.

The NewsMail can reveal the decider will be held on a Saturday on September 8, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

It's a shift from the traditional Sunday decider.

The decision was finalised by all BRL clubs at a meeting in Childers on Sunday.

"It was actually a straightforward meeting with many things discussed and approved,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"There were three to four new guys from the clubs at the meeting but they followed it all pretty well.”

Next year's competition next year will start on Saturday, March 24, with 16 rounds before the finals.

Every team will play each other twice in the first 14 rounds with the final two rounds drawn out of a hat.

There will be byes when Bundaberg plays in representative carnivals.

"It will be a mega day on March 24,” Ireland said.

"We'll have all four matches held at Salter Oval with the last game starting at 6.30pm.”

All games at Salter Oval will be held on Saturday, with matches at Eskdale Park in Maryborough, Stafford Park in Hervey Bay and Childers Showgrounds expected to follow suit.

Ireland said some matches in Maryborough, Childers and Hervey Bay could move to Sunday depending on referees.

That will be finalised when the draw is released.

Regardless of the day it is held, all entry prices will remain the same , $7 for adults.

"We needed to keep it fair and reasonable for all involved,” Ireland said.

In other rule changes, the interchange will be reduced from 10 to eight in the A-Grade with prize money to increase for winners and runners-up.

There will be no live streaming of the competition but live scores will continue to be put online.