Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors - Travis Moody. Photo: Cody Fox
Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors - Travis Moody. Photo: Cody Fox
Softball and Baseball

Saturday softball goes pink Fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

BRENDAN BOWERS
14th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
SOFTBALL: Hervey Bay softball is turning pink for the final round of 2019.

Association president Donna Jenkins said it was a good way to finish the year while supporting a good cause.

“The association always try to support a different charity or cause and we believe that raising money to support Australians affected by breast cancer fits the bill,” Jenkins said.

She said everyone was touched by cancer in some way and the move is a good way to show that we all stand together.

She also knows it is a bit of fun and a great way to finish the year before returning after Christmas.

“Everyone has access to something pink,” she said.

There is still a competition to be had and Jenkins believes all three A grade women’s matches will be hotly contested.

“Everyone is vying for positions and the second half of the year will provide some tough tussles,” Jenkins said.

She is also anticipating a tough contest in the A grad men’s match between Terrors and Brothers United,

“We will see some great softball in that match,” she said

The association is asking every player to donate a gold coin for the day.

The canteen will sell cupcakes for $4 with money raised going to the Breast Cancer Network Association.

Matches start at 9am with under 12 and under 16 matches.

The final match of the day will commence at 5.30pm between Maryborough and Bargara Bombers in men’s A grade.

Fixtures return in the new year with the first matches on Saturday, January 18.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

