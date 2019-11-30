Menu
Maryborough Speedway Round One – Kurtis Peall.
Motor Sports

Saturday speedway action

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: Maryborough Speedway roars to life today with a full day of action on the Maryborough circuit.

Speedway president Paul Swindells believes the program caters to a wide range of speedway enthusiasts.

“We wanted to the give the crowd something a little bit different to have a look at,” he said.

Gates open at 8am with Quarter Midgets racing from 9.30am to 11.30am.

A burnout program will run from noon to 3pm before the speedway program commences from 4pm.

“We have great fields in national 4s, junior sedans, modified sedans, modlites and formula 500s,” Swindells said.

