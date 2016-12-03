33°
Saunders calls for mayor Loft to step down

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Dec 2016 9:18 AM
Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft and Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft and Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has called for mayor Chris Loft to step down, following his failed attempt to dismiss chief executive officer Lisa Desmond on Thursday.

Mr Saunders said he was embarrassed by Cr Loft's actions and said the mayor should "think about his position over the weekend".

"This is absolutely disgraceful; I've never been so embarrassed to say that I've come from the region," he said.

"He's showing very bad leadership, and it's damaging the region.

"It's time to make a decision to benefit the Fraser Coast."

MAYOR CHRIS LOFT'S OPEN LETTER

Mr Saunders confirmed that "action was afoot" over the entire saga, but stated the mayor needed to do "the right thing and go".

Mr Saunders said the situation was " beyond redemption".

He questioned the mayor's leadership skills and said the mayor had continually blamed the ALP.

"I've never been so embarrassed to have the mayor behave the way he did in a public meeting.

"It's a disgrace, and I'm embarrassed."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce saunders chris loft council fraser coast regional council politics

Crs Seymour, Lewis respond to mayor's open letter

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

