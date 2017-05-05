26°
News

Saunders: Colton coalmine jobs will go to locals

Jessica Grewal
| 5th May 2017 9:41 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL 120 jobs created by the Colton Mine will go to locals.

That's the pledge Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders made to Fraser Coast workers as the State Government approved three leases for the $300million mine.

Mr Saunders, who campaigned on the promise of mining jobs at the last state election, said he planned to keep New Hope "to their word."

"Locals will get first suck of the sauce bottle" Mr Saunders said.

State Government approves Maryborough's $300m coalmine lease

"In all my talks with New Hope I have been assured jobs will be sourced locally and I will be keeping an eye on things and holding them to their word."

Lock the Gate Alliance Spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said strong agricultural and tourism industries were the future of the region's economy, not mining.

"We don't need a mine that threatens the Great Sandy Strait and puts the health and wellbeing of our communities at risk," Ms Perrin said.

"We're calling on the Federal Environment Minister to call the Colton coal project in and require it to be fully assessed under Federal environment laws".

Mr Saunders said he was confident "crucial" environmental concerns about the impact of the mine, which is expected to produce half-a-million tonnes of high grade coking coal per year, had been met.

"I'm not saying there will be no impact - it is a mine, there is always going to be an impact," Mr Saunders said

"But I am satisfied they have so far ticked all the boxes."

New Hope Group's Managing Director, Shane Stephan welcomed the State Government decision but warned plans for the mine were still in the early stages.

"Whilst this is good news for New Hope Group and the people of the Maryborough region it's important to note that a future investment decision still needs to be made," Mr Stephan said.

"We are now in a position to study options around development timing and methodology with a view to obtaining final investment approval from the Board."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  colton coal mine fcdevelopment fcjobs mining

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Saunders: Colton coalmine jobs will go to locals

Saunders: Colton coalmine jobs will go to locals

Mr Saunders, who campaigned on the promise of mining jobs at the last state election, said he planned to keep New Hope "to their word."

OPINION: Always ask your mates how they are really going

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"That's what friends are for, helping you weather those storms.”

Tinana business on last limb until interchange opens

Supervisor at Ned's One Stop Shop Kelly McKinnon said the store was holding on until the interchange opening in July.

Business had been lost since work on the interchange started.

Emergency services on scene of Urraween crash

Emergency services respond to a crash at Nissen St, Pialba.

Diversions are in place along the street

Local Partners

Nurse to walk at Maryborough's 10th annual Relay for Life

FOR veteran nurse Karen Borg cancer has been a heartbreaking reality of life both at work and at home.

ON THIS WEEKEND: Get covered in colour at Colour Stampede

Forget Me Not colour run at Susan River Homestead - organisers Olivia Hay and Thomas Biden.

It's a fundraiser for Forget Me Not Australia.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Kate Ledger says critics who have accused the new Heath Ledger documentary of "whitewashing” obviously didn't know her brother

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in Have You Been Paying Attention?

Popular quiz show returns with well-deserved Logies boost.

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 $398,000

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!