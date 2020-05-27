Saunders confirms candidacy as LNP speculation begins

Bruce Saunders (State Member for Maryborough) next to the slipway at the old shipyards on Kent St.Photo: Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has committed to running in the upcoming state election.

But rumours abound as to who the LNP candidate running against him will be.

Yesterday, rumoured LNP candidate for Maryborough Ben Collingwood would not confirm or deny he would be contesting the election.

But Mr Saunders said his name would definitely be on the ballot come October 31.

He said he was pleased with the direction Maryborough was going in, naming his top achievements as the upgrades at the city's hospital and the $300 million deal for the Downer rail factory.

"Even with COVID-29 we have hung in there pretty well," Mr Saunders said.

He said he was looking forward to sharing his vision for the future of Maryborough within the electorate ahead of the election.

Mr Saunders said he had not yet heard that anyone was confirmed as a candidate for Maryborough, but he wasn't worried about that.

"I don't really care, I, don't really take any notice of my opponents," he said.

"We'll just continue to work the way we've always worked and make sure we deliver."

Mr Saunders said involving Maryborough in the Cross River Rail project was his next goal.

He said he was committed to helping Maryborough rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, fighting for more upgrades at the hospital and building the city's manufacturing industry.

"I'm having good discussions with the health minister and the treasurer," Mr Saunders said.

The wind farm and the Rheinmetal Nioa munitions factory would both boost Maryborough's future, he said.