Double fatality: Saunders 'devastated' by road deaths

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Apr 2017 11:58 AM
Bruce Saunders, MP for Maryborough, was devastated upon hearing of the fatal crash.
Bruce Saunders, MP for Maryborough, was devastated upon hearing of the fatal crash.

"ABSOLUTELY devastated" was the response of  Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders when he heard of the fatal crash that killed two people on the Bruce Highway last night.

The fatal crash, which saw two killed and four seriously injured, has sent ripples through the communities of Maryborough and Tiaro, as police continue to piece together what led to the tragic event.

Mr Saunders said he would wait for the coroner's report before making further comment about funding for the highway.

"It's devastating to know that some families will never be the same again; I'm just shocked at what's happened," he said.

"People have just got to slow down and drive to the conditions on the road."

Police investigations into what caused the accident continue, with the highway re-opened about 8.40pm last night.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce highway easter fccrash fcemergency gympie crashes tiaro

