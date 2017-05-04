Saunders doubles down on Howard's second police car

Saunders will raise the issue of the car for a second time in Parliament.

PRESSURE is ramping up on the State Government to provide a second police car for Howard, with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders due to raise the issue at parliament for a second time.

It comes only two months after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders called on the commissioner and police minister Mark Ryan fast-track efforts to get the additional vehicle for local police.

While he could not give an exact date of when it would arrive, Mr Saunders confirmed he would be speaking to Mr Ryan about a timeline on the new car next week.

He admitted the process was "frustrating” but said it was "what happens with bureacracy.”

"I've been talking to the minister's office; it's a work in process, but we'll continue to work hard to get the second police car for the Howard and Torbanlea community,” Mr Saunders said.

"We're not going to give up.”

Mr Saunders said the new car would allow for extra staff at the Howard Police Station, who currently rely on one vehicle for patrols in the Burrum area.

"It will enhance the safety of the residents of the Burrum district, from Toogoom right through to Torbanlea,” he said.