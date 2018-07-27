Saunders: 'Good reason' needed for Sport Precinct funds

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27. Matthew McInerney

AS THE council draws up plans to appeal to governments to fund the $75 million Sport Precinct, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has said councillors "would have to give a good reason" to earn the funding.

The plan, which lays out the strategic direction of the project over the next four stages, was received by the council in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday.

The Fraser Coast council will now investigate different funding options to bring the project to life.

Earlier this week, council CEO Ken Diehm said ratepayers would not be expected to bear the costs and he hoped "State and Federal Governments would come on board and help fund the costs."

But Mr Saunders told the Chronicle he would have to be "swayed" to look at funding options, claiming the proposal conflicted with his plan for another stadium he wanted developed in Maryborough.

This is despite Nikenbah - the suburb where the Sport Precinct is being developed - being located in his electorate after redistribution changes in 2017.

"I have my own views on where I want the stadium, and that's on the highway outside of Maryborough," Mr Saunders said.

"They would have to give me a good reason for supporting the funding."

Federal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt dodged the question when he was asked if he supported the Sport Precinct, he said there was a process to follow when applying for funding.

He said he was unaware if any funding applications existed for the proposal.

"(Some) funding programs... are always over-subscribed, so applications need to be extremely competitive, and stand out above the rest, in order to be successful," Mr Pitt said.

Two separate design options, one with the construction of a commercial clubhouse, the other a 10,000 person stadium to host major sporting competitions, were revealed in the Sport Precinct business case this week.

Under the proposal to build the stadium, the cost to construct the precinct could balloon to about $75 million, while the cost without the stadium would cost about $69 million.

About $11.3 million has already been allocated for stage one of the project.

Councillor Darren Everard said he would be encouraging people on the Fraser Coast to "contact their local members and say our region needs this" during the next election cycle.