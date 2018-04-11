Saunders lashes Prime Minister over Bruce Hwy funding

Traffic delays have started early on the Bruce Highway as motorists leave the Sunshine Coast after the Easter long weekend. File picture

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders says the Commonwealth Government will have "blood on its hands" if major upgrades to the Bruce Hwy aren't prioritised.

It follows Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pledging $1 billion to fund major upgrades along the M1 in the Gold Coast yesterday, in a 50/50 arrangement with the Queensland State Government.

He said the upgrades would ease congestion between the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"The Turnbull Government understands the drive from the Gold Coast to Brisbane should take one hour, not two, and we are taking action to fix that,'' Mr Turnbull said

But Mr Saunders was "incensed" at the announcement, accusing the Prime Minister of "taking the Wide Bay for granted."

"Just because he wants to pork barrel some marginal seats on the Gold Coast, safety is being thrown out the window," Mr Saunders said.

"His own member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien, has commented in the media that if something is not done about the Bruce Hwy in our area, the Commonwealth Government will have blood on its hands and is running a petition to that effect."

"I certainly hope the Prime Minister will listen to the regional voters and make safety a priority instead of concentrating on the ballot box."