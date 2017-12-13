Saunders lists his top priorities ahead of the new year

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

NAMING just one priority was a tough task for re-elected Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Instead he named a handful of promises he is determined to deliver on for his electorate, starting with the $10 million upgrade of Maryborough Hospital's emergency department.

Building trains in Maryborough would also be an election promise he would be ensuring was carried out, Mr Saunders said.

He said job creation, health and housing were at the top of his list when he looked toward 2018.

"We want to continue as we've continued for the pass 33 months," he said.

He said the upgrade to Maryborough Hospital would be the first priority for the city.

In addition, the $10 million upgrade promised at Maryborough State High School was also near the top of his list, as well as upgrades at other schools, as well as ensuring there was enough water storage for the region and its cane farmers.

Mr Saunders said he would be having a few days off over the festive season, but would be a short break and he would be back at work early in the new year.

"It doesn't stop - the wheels of government doesn't stop," he said.

Work at Maryborough's Eskdale Park was also on Mr Saunders' mind, as well as funding for Riding for the Disabled and an upgrade for Maryborough's netball courts.

Mr Saunders said the fact that the government was able to rule in its own right was a great position for backbenchers in the Labor government, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would have more time to hear suggestions from her members rather than dealing with cross benchers.

"It was a lot of stress," he said.

"Now there's certainty, we can govern in our own right.

Mr Saunders said he would be reminding the government what was promised to voters in Queensland.