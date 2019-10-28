SAUNDERS: Maryborough ‘no longer the Detroit of Qld’

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace.

FOUR years ago, Maryborough bore more than a passing comparison to Detriot, a city in the United States famed for its economic decline.

That was the view expressed by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders yesterday as he reflected on how far the city has come since he was elected four years ago.

His words came as the first Regional Community Forum was held at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

Mr Saunders said when he was elected, Maryborough was widely recognised as the Detroit City of Queensland, with dozens of empty shops in the central business district and unemployment heading towards 15 per cent.

But now, in 2019, the dramatic change in Maryborough was “unbelievable”, Mr Saunders said.

“We are no longer the Detroit City of Queensland,” Mr Saunders said.

“People are looking at us as the shining light as to how to rebuild a community.”

Senior ministers Grace Grace and Leeanne Enoch were on hand for the forum, was well as 20 community members who had been selected to contribute to the forum.

Mr Saunders said jobs and economic growth was at the forefront of the State Government’s priorities and hosting the forum was aimed at giving people from a range of backgrounds the chance to engage and put suggestions forward.

From revitalising the Downer train factory to ensuring funding for Maryborough schools, every piece of the puzzle was being put in place, Mr Saunders said.