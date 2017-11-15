Menu
Saunders promises second police car for Howard

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders.
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has pledged he will deliver a second police car for Howard if re-elected.

It follows Mr Saunders lobbying police minister Mark Ryan to fast-track efforts to get the vehicle for Howard's local police, who currently use one car to cover the entire Burrum Heads district.

Burrum District Community Centre president Faye Whiffin said it would help reduce crime in the area.

"It's a welcome relief, the majority of the community have overwhelming support for it," Ms Whiffin said.

"The police's current resources are stretched, so this new vehicle will allow them to do an even better job.

"It will definitely help reduce crime in the area... we've got to give the local police the resources they need to support us."

Earlier this week, the LNP pledged another 535 police officers for Queensland's crime hot spots.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said he would work to bring some of the new officers to Hervey Bay.

